Go to Pascal Meier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray concrete wall during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zürich Landesmuseum, Zürich, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zürich landesmuseum
zürich
schweiz
concrete
wall
building
architecture
Texture Backgrounds
floor
Public domain images

Related collections

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking