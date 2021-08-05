Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
HD Brick Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Simplicity
199 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Landscape
1,118 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock