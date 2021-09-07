Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lluvia Morales
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Grandmother's work
Related tags
coffe
coffee beans
ethnic
culture
coffeegrains
coffeegrain
handmade
coffee bean
HD Grey Wallpapers
rug
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
sesame
seasoning
vegetable
HD Black Wallpapers
lentil
bean
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Girls
117 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
All the Colour
281 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography