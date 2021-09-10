Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Strasbourg, France
Published
on
September 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strasbourg
france
construction crane
Related collections
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
The Classics
65 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Life Aquatic
437 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor