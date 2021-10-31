The cruise Genting Dream of the Dream Cruises at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Eastern Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong. This cruise terminal was converted from the airport runway of the old and historical Kai Tak Airport. The icon of Hong Kong, the Lion Rock, is on the left hand side of the mountain range of Kowloon in the background, which forms the typical skyline of Kowloon Peninsula. The mountain range separates Kowloon on the south and the New Territories on the north of it.