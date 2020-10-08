Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditi Gautam
@aditi_gautam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
October 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
india
Texture Backgrounds
rain
HD Wallpapers
vertical line
HD White Wallpapers
string
line
horizontal line
droplets
rain water
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Laptop Wallpapers
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
focus
side view
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
tekstury
393 photos
· Curated by Anna Adamowicz
tekstury
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
rainbow textures
23 photos
· Curated by rachelle haines
Rainbow Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Patterns
12 photos
· Curated by Julia Hrozian
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
plant