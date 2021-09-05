Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Shute
@faithgiant
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
draw
close
God Images & Pictures
word
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
text
aloe
symbol
HD Green Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Portraits
93 photos
· Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Flowers Contained
1,114 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images