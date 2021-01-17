Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Syed Ahmad
@syedabsarahmad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A dog in the street smiling for a photograph
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Cute Images & Pictures
street
photo
morning
canines
friend
companion
cute dog
portrait
portrait photography
labrador retriever
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Free images
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog