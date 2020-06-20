Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Slade
@rofostan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 21, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
acanthaceae
annonaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos · Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Portrait
22 photos · Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban