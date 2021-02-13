Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rahul Viswanath
@rahul_viswanath
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Silhouette of a tree branch during the sunset
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
HD Orange Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
silhouette
branch
mobile wallpaper
HD Wallpapers
golden hour
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
dawn
dusk
red sky
lamp
sunlight
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
OFFICE
79 photos
· Curated by Isabelle Nicolin
office
Website Backgrounds
blog