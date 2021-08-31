Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristaps Ungurs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
latvia
plant
Grass Backgrounds
lawn
Brown Backgrounds
vegetation
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
produce
grain
reed
Public domain images
Related collections
Urban Art
101 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Landscape
1,110 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
music
38 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Music Images & Pictures
human
Light Backgrounds