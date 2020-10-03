Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, UK
Published on
October 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
uk
asphalt
tarmac
road
freeway
railing
highway
HD Grey Wallpapers
handrail
banister
People Images & Pictures
human
train
transportation
vehicle
Free images
Related collections
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
We Run the World (Girls & Women)
3,005 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
female
The Night Sky
790 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor