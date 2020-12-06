Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marija Gaba
@gabalima
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
wild
cold
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
bread
outdoors
bun
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Holistic Health
555 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
plant
flora
Flower Images
Ramadan (2021)
37 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
islam
human
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor