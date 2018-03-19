Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henry & Co.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Wuji Tianyuan Temple, Taiwan
Published
on
March 20, 2018
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Breeze of Spring
Related tags
Flower Images
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
taiwan
blossom
plant
wuji tianyuan temple
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Red Wallpapers
minimalistic
minimal
looking up
HD Sky Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossoms
plantation
minimalism
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
flowers + plants
14 photos
· Curated by Savannah Daras
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flowers
3 photos
· Curated by Becky
Flower Images
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
blossom
Finelines
18 photos
· Curated by natalie foster
fineline
Flower Images
plant