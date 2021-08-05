Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
banyumas
indonesia
central java
safety
safety first
safety hat
jawa tengah
safety helmet
topi k3
purwokerto
topi kuning
yellow hat
project
projects
aritechture
construction worker
asian man
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
Public domain images
Related collections
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Dark Portraits
834 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Curved architecture
139 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers