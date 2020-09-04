Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
josh ludahl
@joshuauous
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tigard, OR, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T7i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tigard
or
usa
mallard
duck
pond
fanno creek
oregon
fowl
raft
Grass Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
1,995 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos · Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile
Patterns and Textures
435 photos · Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images