Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Og Mpango
@ogmpango
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Monkeys At Ruaha National Park photo by @ogmpango Cc @blackpaida.tz .
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related collections
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Atmospheric
284 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images