Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rishabh Pandoh
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Shanti Stupa, Ladakh
Related collections
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos
· Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand
Related tags
dome
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
tower
spire
steeple
temple
shrine
worship
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
Travel Images
peace
monument
history
stupa
Creative Commons images