Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rohit Khilnani
@rohitkhilnani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wild Tiger spotted in Kabini jungle in India
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tiger Images & Pictures
wildlife
indian tiger
india
Jungle Backgrounds
safari
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
October Afternoon
136 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
The Colorful Collection
1,282 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos · Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images