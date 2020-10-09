Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Akash Choudhary
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
October 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
rain drops fall from the leave sof rose tree
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bijnoor
uttar pradesh
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Leaf Backgrounds
blackbird
agelaius
blossom
Flower Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
soul scenes
158 photos · Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Sports from Above
37 photos · Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
calm wallpapers
419 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images