Go to Jim Makos's profile
@jimmakos
Download free
people walking on sidewalk between buildings during daytime
people walking on sidewalk between buildings during daytime
Thessaloniki, Greece
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Beautiful Cities
5 photos · Curated by Ceyda Yesilay
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Urban life
131 photos · Curated by Ágatha Depiné
urban
human
building
Thessaloniki, Greece
28 photos · Curated by Jim Makos
thessaloniki
greece
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking