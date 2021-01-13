Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Munley
@openhands
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albany, NY, USA
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tall government building with NY Tough lights.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
albany
ny
usa
ny tough
Heart Images
skyscraper
government building
Light Backgrounds
building
office building
high rise
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
architecture
housing
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Just Add Words
107 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Space
285 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
night