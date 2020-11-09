Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dollar Gill
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful Sunset Horizon in Shimla
Related tags
shimla
himachal pradesh
india
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
horizon
Gradient Backgrounds
hills
Mountain Images & Pictures
satisifying
view
HD Wallpapers
HD iPad Wallpapers
hill
station
perspective
HD iPhone Wallpapers
soothing
skyline
HD iOS Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sky 3
80 photos
· Curated by Sonja Wilkinson
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunset gradients
110 photos
· Curated by Yi Lin T
Sunset Images & Pictures
Gradient Backgrounds
sunrise
Gradient Wallpapers ~Ash~
589 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
HD Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images