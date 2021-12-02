Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Griss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Helsinki
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Potato Salad
Related tags
helsinki
salad
salads
salad bowl
dish
Food Images & Pictures
meal
ham
pork
Public domain images
Related collections
food
172 photos
· Curated by Loes Klinker
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
food 2
96 photos
· Curated by Srividya R
Food Images & Pictures
plant
meal
NK Website
67 photos
· Curated by Finn Reduhn
Website Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable