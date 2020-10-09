Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Håkon Grimstad
@grimstad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ground Zero, New York, USA
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ground zero
New York Pictures & Images
usa
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
wall
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
reflection
manhattan
cityscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
office building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
high rise
apartment building
text
Free pictures
Related collections
Aviation
338 photos · Curated by Sarah Wood
aviation
airport
Airplane Pictures & Images
New York
8 photos · Curated by Håkon Grimstad
New York Pictures & Images
usa
manhattan
?
21 photos · Curated by sofia hentula
HD Anime Wallpapers
human
plant