Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Guitar Pick and Bus
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
wheel
machine
Public domain images
Related collections
Split Screens
583 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Natural wonders
322 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos · Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise