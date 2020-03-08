Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hayley Maxwell
@hayleymaxwell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published
on
March 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wild rose
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new zealand
plant
Flower Images
Flower Images
Pink Backgrounds
Rose Images
wildflower
HD Red Wallpapers
botanics
pretty flowers
geranium
blossom
pollen
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
First collection
1,119 photos · Curated by Ango W
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
flora
824 photos · Curated by Srividya R
flora
Flower Images
plant
Flowers for Every Season
328 photos · Curated by Christina Winter
Flower Images
plant
flora