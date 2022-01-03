Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danny ZHANG
@dannyzhang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, 上海市 China
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
上海市 china
lily flower
lily
plant
Flower Images
blossom
amaryllis
geranium
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers