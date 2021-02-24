Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
February 24, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
city view
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
wilderness
photo
photography
woodland
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
brown
349 photos · Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers