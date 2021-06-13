Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
bokeh
botany
closeup
colorful
detail
environment
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
foliage
growth
Leaf Backgrounds
lush
organic
Beautiful Pictures & Images
branch
bright
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
291 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Water Journal
929 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger