Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ashim D’Silva
Available for hire
Download free
Chikkamagaluru, India
Published on
March 29, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
mimi
120 photos
· Curated by Maria Dimov
mimi
building
architecture
frstpage
225 photos
· Curated by Peter Dimov
frstpage
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
india
3 photos
· Curated by bavneet kaur
india
building
architecture
Related tags
architecture
building
india
apse
chikkamagaluru
ceiling
old
historic
temple
ancient
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images