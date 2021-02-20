Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Halil Ibrahim Cetinkaya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galata, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Published
on
February 20, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A different perspective to Galata Tower, Beyoğlu, Istanbul
Related tags
galata
beyoğlu/i̇stanbul
türkiye
lensball photo
perspective view
up and down
street photography
istanbul
istanbul city
Tourism Pictures
culture
tower
galata tower
lensball
perspective
sphere
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
finger
Free images
Related collections
Perspektive Plus
29 photos
· Curated by Muh Kuh
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Hands
275 photos
· Curated by Defne Türker
hand
human
finger
City and street
9 photos
· Curated by Muhammed Halit Kaya
HD City Wallpapers
street
path