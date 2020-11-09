Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black pants and white sneakers standing on gray concrete pavement during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Heidenheim an der Brenz, Deutschland
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
Food styling
372 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking