Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arr N
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jalandhar, Punjab, India
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Nokia, 808 PureView
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fireworks 💥
Related tags
india
jalandhar
punjab
light painting
long exposure night
long exposure photography
long exposure
photography
sphere
astronomy
Space Images & Pictures
universe
Outer Space Pictures
accessory
ring
accessories
jewelry
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hero
80 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Signs of the Times
840 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building