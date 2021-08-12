Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeffrey Eisen
@jeisen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Minden, ON, Canada
Published
on
August 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
minden
on
canada
plant
blossom
Flower Images
aster
daisies
daisy
asteraceae
petal
pollen
anther
Spring Images & Pictures
vegetation
dahlia
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Sunshine vibes
65 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business