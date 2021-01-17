Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nelson Buchanan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kempten, Germany
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kempten
germany
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
creek
stream
vegetation
plant
river
land
Tree Images & Pictures
building
countryside
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
rural
shelter
hut
Free stock photos
Related collections
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
Travel
430 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers