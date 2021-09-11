Go to Bryony Elena's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green banana leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Crete, Greece
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

crete
greece
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
Tree Images & Pictures
veins
araceae
Creative Commons images

Related collections

water
587 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Beyond the Map
60 photos · Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking