Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lena Bauermeister
@lena_bauermeister
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
petal
purple flowers
Nature Images
garden
droplets on flower
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
acanthaceae
lilac
Public domain images
Related collections
At Home
93 photos
· Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Dancers
35 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures