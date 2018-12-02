Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jeffreys Bay, South Africa
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A collection of different coloured Christmas Tree Decorations
Related tags
Christmas Images
jeffreys bay
south africa
chrismas
gift wrap
seasonal
snowed in
giftwrap
wrapping paper
christmas decorations
gift wrapped
presents
christmas day
xmas
chirstmas
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Holiday Wallpapers
christmas decor
sweater
Brown Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas ~Ash~
243 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas
354 photos
· Curated by Dave Bastian
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
christmas
27 photos
· Curated by Taylor
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant