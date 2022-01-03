Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
steffen wienberg
@wnbrg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Museum of Applied Arts, Stubenring, Vienna, Österreich
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Installation @MaK Vienna
Related tags
museum of applied arts
stubenring
vienna
österreich
switches
art gallery
home decor
rug
electronics
HD Windows Wallpapers
audio speaker
speaker
curtain
window shade
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimalist
124 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Water
1,941 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers