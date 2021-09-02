Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mahdi Dastmard
@mahdigp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Three pothos plants in the water bottles
Related tags
plant
pothos
HD Design Wallpapers
pothos plant
plant in watter
growth
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
bamboo
Flower Images
blossom
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night
Into the Wild
145 photos
· Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images