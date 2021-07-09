Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julio López
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Drum microphones
Related tags
microphones
drums
drum microphones
electrical device
microphone
Public domain images
Related collections
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Scotland
237 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor