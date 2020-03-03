Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gene Jeter
@genejeter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Knoxville, TN, USA
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dumbbells sitting on a steel rack in a gym.
Related tags
knoxville
tn
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
dumbbells
gym
weights
fitness
lifting weights
strength
weight lifting
dumb bells
strength training
fitness center
athletics
iron
20 pounds
lbs
weight
camera
Free pictures
Related collections
Fitness Fara filtru
116 photos
· Curated by Roberto Rotaru
fitness
Sports Images
human
Gym
77 photos
· Curated by Rodrigo Santos
gym
Sports Images
fitness
indoor workout
97 photos
· Curated by SHANNON TANG
indoor
workout
Sports Images