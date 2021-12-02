Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
pine
conifer
fir
abies
Grass Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Facets of Light
160 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Backgrounds / Textures
945 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers