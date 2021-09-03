Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Frédéric Paulussen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leiden, Netherlands
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View over Leiden city center from the famous Burcht.
Related tags
leiden
netherlands
city view
city building
city views
nederland
burcht
cityscape
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Brick Wallpapers
roof
building
architecture
dome
spire
steeple
tower
urban
housing
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
DREAMERS
24 photos
· Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
100
96 photos
· Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images