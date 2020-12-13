Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giuseppe Argenziano
@geppi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
LEICA Q2 MONO
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
path
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sidewalk
pavement
tree trunk
walkway
furniture
bench
Free stock photos
Related collections
blooming life
129 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers