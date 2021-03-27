Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mayte Garcia Llorente
@maytegallo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salamanca, Spain
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
salamanca
spain
arquitectura
catedral
arte
building
architecture
dome
tower
steeple
spire
roof
HD Green Wallpapers
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
church
cathedral
housing
Public domain images
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Camping and festivals
48 photos
· Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
Water
197 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea