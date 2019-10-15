Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Esther Wechsler
@estherwec
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baka, Jerusalem, ישראל
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A toddler holds an orange growing on the tree
Related tags
baka
jerusalem
ישראל
toddler
HD Orange Wallpapers
grows
Baby Images & Photos
picker
citrus
leaves
hand
fingers
hold
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Fundación
118 photos
· Curated by Laura Salazar
fundacion
child
People Images & Pictures
objects
121 photos
· Curated by Lale Soy
object
plant
HQ Background Images
Nature Play Kids
99 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
play
HD Kids Wallpapers
child