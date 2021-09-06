Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yuliia Barabash
@yuliiabarabash
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
autumn forest
autumn leaves
leaves
HD Yellow Wallpapers
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
BOTANICAL
316 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers