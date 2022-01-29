Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adriano Pucciarelli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vigne Nuove, Roma, RM, Italia
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vigne nuove
roma
rm
italia
building
architecture
murales
rome
damage
damaged
damaged building
person walking
light rays
suburban
degrado
People Images & Pictures
human
walking
door
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos · Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
Adventure
145 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor